The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Devinder Sehrawat, PTI reported. The lawmaker had challenged a disqualification notice sent to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat under the anti-defection law for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai told Sehrawat’s lawyer that the lawmaker can voice his grievances during the proceedings on the disqualification notice before the Assembly speaker. The petition was withdrawn after the top court refused to hear it.

Sehrawat, who is an MLA from Bijwasan, had claimed that the disqualification notice was arbitrary and illegal as he had still not taken the primary membership of the BJP.

The top court on Thursday had agreed to consider Sehrawat’s plea on Friday. It had also asked the counsel to serve a copy of the petition to the parties involved, including the Delhi Assembly speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The legislator had joined the BJP in May after accusing Aam Aadmi Party of “ignoring and cornering him” and claimed he was not invited to party functions. Sehrawat had also said that he decided to make the switch after being “inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the nation and national security”. He was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party’s primary membership in 2016 for anti-party activities.