Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday. A girl was killed in the crossfire and another one was injured, PTI reported.

“Two CRPF personnel – an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable – were killed,” the news agency quoted Inspector General [Bastar] Vivekanand Sinha as saying. “Another assistant sub-inspector was injured in the gunfight.”

The encounter broke out near Keshkutul village under the Bairamgarh police station when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 119th battalion and local police personnel were conducting an area domination operation, the official said. Reinforcements were then sent to the spot.

In a separate incident, arms and ammunition were recovered after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Maoists in Rajnandgaon district in the state, ANI reported. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police said its personnel and the Chhattisgarh Police “busted a Naxal camp” in the district, close to the Maharashtra border, early on Friday.

