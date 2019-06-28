A pregnant woman, who was bleeding and unconscious, was carried on a motorcycle to a community health centre in Latehar district of Jharkhand as ambulances were not available, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday, according to ANI.

The woman, Shanti Devi, was taken to the Chandwa community health centre, where she was referred to the Sadar hospital in Latehar. Devi was then taken in an ambulance to the Sadar hospital, which referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, where she was finally admitted.

The family is from Chatuag, a village in Chandwa block in Latehar district.

The woman’s husband, Kamal Ganjhu, said the family had tried to arrange an ambulance to the Chandwa community health centre, which is about 10 km from their home, but the health centre did not provide one. “We also called the 108 helpline number, but in vain,” he said. “Finally, we had no option but to carry her on a bike, as her condition was deteriorating.”

Latehar district civil surgeon Dr S Sharma said the family had asked for an ambulance but did not wait for it to reach them and brought the woman on a motorbike, according to ANI. “f you’ve called for an ambulance, then you should wait for it.”

Sharma told Hindustan Times: “We have one ambulance with the CHC [community health centre] and one with 108. In addition, there is Mamta Vahan for pregnant woman. Despite that, she did not get any ambulance and this is not at all acceptable. I have already ordered a probe.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ayub Khan claimed the woman was first denied an ambulance, then doctors refused to transfuse blood at the Sadar Hospital, despite the Latehar deputy commissioner’s intervention. “The doctors actually played with her life by dillydallying treatment,” Khan said. “This is shame on the government health machinery.”