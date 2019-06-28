Scroll.in’s Smitha Nair won the RedInk award for best video in the sports category on Friday. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai.

Nair won the award for a video on retired Indian track and field athlete PT Usha. The video covered PT Usha’s journey from running against the Russians in the 1980 Moscow Olympics to finishing fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, losing the third place by 1/100th of a second.

The video covered Usha’s lack of facilities for the 1984 Olympics, such as the absence of a personal trainer, exposure and competition before the event.

Last year, Nair had won the award in the sports and television category for her interview of badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Her piece traced how Padukone’s All England win in 1980 became the catalyst for the rise of Indian badminton.