The Indian Air Force on Friday praised the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft who safely landed the aircraft after one of its engines failed, saving the lives of civilians in the area.

The Air Force said the Jaguar aircraft had taken off from the Ambala air force station in Haryana for a training mission on Thursday morning. The aircraft was carrying two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores pods or practice bombs.

#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores

(CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training

mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of

birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

Immediately after the take-off, the aircraft hit a flock of birds, causing one of its engines to fail. “Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds, jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as the CBLS [Carrier Bomb Light Stores] pods as per Standard Operating Procedure and went on to safely land the aircraft,” the Air Force said on Twitter.

A 48-second video clip posted by the Air Force showed the aircraft taking off and a few seconds later, dropping the fuel tanks and practice bombs.

“His [pilot’s] actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training,” the Indian Air Force said. “The professionalism and quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield.”

Ambala Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said some objects had fallen outside the Air Force station’s premises, near a residential area. “But no one was injured, though panic gripped the area for a while,” Handa told PTI.

A court of inquiry has been ordered, PTI reported.