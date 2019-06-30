Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was on Sunday released on bail from a jail in Indore, ANI reported. Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, had been arrested last week for assaulting a municipal corporation officer in Indore with a cricket bat.

A special court in Bhopal had granted Akash Vijayvargiya bail on Saturday. On Sunday, supporters garlanded him after he came out of jail, NDTV reported.

However, the MLA expressed no regret for his actions. “Whatever happened, I do not regret it,” he told reporters, according to Times Now. “A woman was being dragged by her feet in the presence of the police. A poor family’s house was going to be demolished with machines. I did what I thought was right at the time.”

I did what I thought was right: Akash Vijayvargiya, after being released from jail.

He also denied any knowledge of firing by his supporters in Indore on Saturday. “I have no knowledge of this and if anyone does this, I will tell them this is not right,” Akash Vijayvargiya said. The MLA also claimed that he enjoyed his time in jail.

On Thursday, the sessions court in Indore had refused to hear Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, saying the case was out of its jurisdiction. The judge then transferred the case to Bhopal’s special court for public representatives.

While in judicial custody, the 34-year-old was also arrested in connection with case related to a protest on June 4 over power cuts. He was accused of leading the protest without taking the required permissions. Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s effigy was reportedly burned during the demonstration.

Akash Vijayvargiya was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the assault case and of Rs 20,000 in the protests case, PTI reported.