The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday hit back at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for saying that criminals roam free in the state.

“Strong action has been taken against criminals in cases of serious offences,” the police tweeted in Hindi. “In two years, 9,255 criminals have been arrested and and 81 have been killed. Under the National Security Act, effective action has led to attachment of property worth Rs 200 crore. Dacoity, murders, loot, and kidnappings has seen an unexpected fall.”

The police claimed that crime has reduced by 20% to 35% over the last two years. “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people,” it said. “Crime under all major heads is down by 20-35 per cent. We are committed to the safety and security of citizens of the state.”

“Criminals in Uttar Pradesh are roaming free and doing what they want,” Priyanka Gandhi had said in a tweet. “Crimes are happening one after the other. But, the Uttar Pradesh BJP government has not reacted to the crimes. Has the state government surrendered to criminals?”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath also reacted strongly to Gandhi. “It is a case of sour grapes,” he said, according to ANI. “Her party president [Rahul Gandhi] lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England they have to comment something or the other to remain in headlines.”

The Congress won just one seat, Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency, in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi had lost his Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani.