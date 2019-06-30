Four relatives of a 16-year-old girl and her teacher sedated and raped her inside a government school campus in Uttar Pradesh’s city of Sitapur, IANS reported on Sunday. The incident, which occurred in Maholi thana area, came to light on Friday after the accused filmed the episode and shared the video clips among family members on a WhatsApp group.

The minor’s parents filed a first information report against all the five accused on Saturday. While one of them has been arrested, four are absconding. “Once the girl was sedated, the youths and their teacher took turns to rape her while one of them filmed the act on a mobile phone,” the news agency quoted Additional Superintendent of Police [North] Madhuvan Kumar Singh as saying. “When she regained consciousness, she was told she fainted on the playground and was hence brought to the staff room.”

The rape took place during recess when the girl’s cousins asked her to have lunch with them. They gave her food laced with sedatives in the staff room after which she was raped, according to The Times of India.

In her complaint, the girl said she was raped for excelling in studies. A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the cousins reportedly wanted to “cut her to size” for being a good student.

The girl claimed that she had been raped by her cousins several times in the past two years. The minor and her cousins live in a joint family and were reportedly often humiliated by the girl who ranked first in her class.