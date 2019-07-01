At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured after a minibus fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, ANI reported, quoting District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana.

The vehicle was on its way from Keshwan village to Kishtwar town. It skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7.30 am, PTI reported. Rescue operations are going on.

“Highly disturbed to receive the news of a tragic road accident at Keshwan area of Kishtwar near Sirgwari, as a Mini Bus full of passengers fell into a deep gorge,” Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said in a tweet. “Already in touch with district administration and police authorities. Offered to provide all possible help.”

Kishtwar falls in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which Singh represents.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah tweeted their condolences.

