A special court in New Delhi on Monday ordered framing of charges against industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and four others in a coal scam case, PTI reported. Special judge Bharat Parashar ordered framing of charges under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Jindal, it ordered framing of charges against former Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy Managing Director Anand Goyal, Chief Executive Officer Vikrant Gujral and the company’s authorised signatory DN Abrol.

The court listed the matter for hearing next on July 25. On that day, charges will be formally pressed against the accused.

In October, a Delhi court had granted bail to Naveen Jindal and 14 others in connection with the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. All the accused had to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, besides surety of the like amount.

The Enforcement Directorate had submitted its final report in the case, saying Jindal’s firm, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, and others had influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by paying kickbacks worth Rs 2 crore.