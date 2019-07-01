The Union Finance Ministry on Monday reported that the total gross Goods and Service Tax revenue collection in June was Rs 99,939 crore. This is the first time in three months the revenue collection failed to cross the Rs 1 lakh-crore threshold.

However, it is 1.86% higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in 2018-’19 financial year. The monthly average of GST collection in the last financial year was Rs 98,114 crore. Revenue collected in June 2018 was Rs 95,610 crore.

“The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2019 is Rs 99,939 crore of which Central GST is Rs 18,366 crore, state GST is Rs 25,343 crore, integrated GST is Rs 47,772 crore, and cess is Rs 8,457 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, summary sales return GSTR-3B filed from May till June 30 was 74.38 lakh.