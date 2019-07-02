The United Nations on Monday urged Iran to abide by its commitments under the nuclear deal, and to resolve disputes through a formal mechanism, AFP reported. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres made the appeal after Iran said that it has exceeded the 300 kg limit of low-enriched uranium stockpile, thus breaching the deal.

“It is essential that this issue, like other issues related to the implementation of the plan, be addressed through the mechanisms established in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action],” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said for Guterres.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had said that the “measures are reversible” but warned that if Europe does not take the required action to uphold their side of the deal then Iran can continue to not keep to the terms of the agreement.

United States President Donald Trump, in response, said he had no message for Iran. “No message to Iran. They know what they’re doing,” he said according to Al Jazeera. “They know what they’re playing with, and I think they’re playing with fire. So, no message to Iran whatsoever.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said European countries party to the deal should “stand behind their commitments” and impose sanctions on Iran.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Iran’s move was a cause for “regret” but also “a natural consequence of recent events”, the result of “unprecedented pressure” from the US. “One mustn’t dramatize the situation,” Ryabkov said.

Iran has often threatened to cross the 300-kg limit unless it got some relief from the sanctions imposed on the country. The other signatories of the nuclear deal, which was originally signed by six world powers and Iran, were struggling to keep it afloat after United States President Donald Trump walked out of it.