A fuel tank fell off a Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday morning while it was on a sortie near Coimbatore, PTI reported, quoting police. The aircraft landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station.

No damage or injuries were reported. The 1,200-litre fuel tank fell into an agricultural field in Irugur village, causing a three-foot-deep crater and a minor fire, police said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police reached the spot soon after the incident. The cause is being investigated, the Air Force said.

The Tejas has flown more than 4,500 sorties since 2001 and this was the first such incident, according to The Times of India.