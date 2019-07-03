Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to discuss the clashes in the city’s Chawri Bazar locality after a parking dispute late on Sunday, NDTV reported. The situation is under control now, Patnaik told reporters after the meeting.

The tension in Chawri Bazar had started on Sunday night after a 20-year-old businessman, Aas Mohammad, was parking his scooter outside a building, to which a resident called Sanjeev Gupta objected. Gupta owns a food cart at the spot. A mob vandalised a temple following the altercation.

“It was a general briefing about the Hauz Qazi incident and how the situation is,” Patnaik said. Four persons have been arrested so far and action will be taken against all involved, he added. One of those arrested is a minor.

“We have the CCTV footage,” the police chief said. “These are a group of criminals...we are analysing the footage and all those involved will face action.”



Security was increased in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area on Monday after the incident. More than 1,000 police and paramilitary personnel armed with anti-riot gear were deployed, and all shops there were shut on Monday.

According to police, three cases were filed – one based on Mohammad’s statement, another on Gupta’s statement, and the third against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa had tweeted on Monday: “After some altercation and scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose between two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action and all efforts are being made to pacify feelings and bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy.”