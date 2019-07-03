The Congress’ central leadership has accepted Ashok Chavan’s resignation as the party’s Maharashtra unit president, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken on June 29 during a meeting in New Delhi with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. “Immediately after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared, I personally called on Rahul Gandhi to submit my resignation but at that point of time, no decision was taken,” Chavan told The Times of India. “A week ago, I again told Gandhi that it will not be proper for me to continue to lead the state Congress and I should be relieved. My resignation has been accepted, a successor could be appointed in a day or two.”

The Congress won just one out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Chavan lost from Nanded constituency.

Balasaheb Thorat, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, is in the running to succeed Chavan. He is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, which is the party’s top decision-making body. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan’s name is also doing the rounds, according to The Times of India.

The party may also appoint a few deputy or executive leaders from various communities, reported the Hindustan Times. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in October.