A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-legislator Mukhtar Ansari and all other accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005, PTI reported.

Ansari, who is the Bahujan Samaj Party’s MLA from Mau, his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, Sanjeev Maheshwari, Eijazul Haq, who is Ansari’s brother-in-law, Rakesh Pandey, Ramu Mallah, Mansoor Ansari and Munna Bajrangi were exonerated, according to News18.

Rai was an MLA from the Mohammadabad seat in Ghazipur.

The trial of the 2005 murder case was transferred from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2013 on a plea filed by Rai’s wife.

Rai, who was considered close to BJP leader and former MP Manoj Sinha, was gunned down on November 29, 2005, when he was returning from a family wedding. Seven others also died in the ambush.