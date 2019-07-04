Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it had resolved the problem faced by numerous users the day before while uploading or sending images, videos and other files on its apps and platforms. “The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone,” said the company. “We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

The company blamed the outage on an error triggered during a “routine maintenance operation”, reported The Verge.

Users in Europe, the United States, South America and Japan initially took to Twitter to report technical glitches in Facebook and its applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. They reported problems while logging in, sharing posts and photographs, and attempting to access Instagram. Instagram started showing the glitches since 8.45 am Eastern Standard Time [6.15 pm India Standard Time] as images and video failed to load on the photo-sharing application.

Facebook’s major applications had faced a similar outage in March, with the problem lasting for many hours. The social media platform later blamed it on a server problem that had a knock-on effect on Instagram and WhatsApp.