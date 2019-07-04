India’s economic growth is likely to accelerate slightly to 7% in the financial year 2019-’20, from 6.8% in the previous year, the Centre said in the annual Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Acording to Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian, a real GDP growth rate of 8% is required to “achieve the vision of a $5-trillion economy”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024. KV Subramanian said a case has been made for “investment-driven ‘virtuous cycle’ to sustain growth at 8%”. He added that investment was the key driver of simultaneous growth in demand, jobs, exports and productivity.

According to the economist, Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises “need to be freed from shackles that convert them into dwarfs”. These small and medium industries “need to be seen as a source of innovation, growth and job creation”, he added.

The Economic Survey for 2018-’19 was released a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for the remainder of the ongoing fiscal year. Both the volumes of the survey were released on Thursday. According to the Survey, general fiscal deficit was estimated at 5.8% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2018-’19, while the Gross Fiscal Deficit was 3.4% of GDP for 2018-’19.

The projection for a 7% growth in the Gross Domestic Product is in line with the forecast by the Reserve Bank of India last month. In its monetary policy statement in June, the central bank had revised an earlier projection of 7.2% downward from 7% predicted earlier. In January-March 2019, India lost its tag of the fastest growing major economy to China after the growth rate declined to 5.8% – the slowest in 17 quarters.

The Economic Survey did not deal with the questions raised by KV Subramanian’s predecessor Arvind Subramanian, according to whom India’s economic growth was overestimated by 2.5% points per year between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17. The Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister has already rejected former Arvind Subramanian’s claim.

Imports are slated to grow at 15.4% while exports are estimated to have grown 12.5% during the survey period. The forex reserve in 2018-’19 was $412.9 billion (Rs 28.42 lakh crore). The survey praised the government’s Swachh Bharat programme, saying it had led to “a sea change in the dignity of people, especially women”. It credited the programme with increasing girls’ enrolment in schools, and improving health standards.

The survey said the coming year would pose several challenges on the fiscal front. According to it, there are apprehensions of slowing of growth, which will have implications for revenue collections. “Secondly, the financial year 2018-’19 has ended with shortfall in GST collections,” it added. “Therefore, revenue buoyancy of

GST will be key to improved resource position of both Central and state governments.”

The Economic Survey is an annual report written by the chief economic adviser, which lays out the state of the country’s economy, presented in the run-up to the Union Budget. The survey usually contains a summary of the performance of major development programmes, the government’s policy initiatives, and a forecast of the economy’s prospects. The survey also contains sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required.

Earlier in the day, Subramanian told ANI that his team had put a lot of effort into preparing the report and hoped that the report is able to contribute ideas for the economy.

“Looking forward with excitement to table my first – and the new Government’s first Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday,” he had tweeted on Monday. This is Subramanian’s first Economic Survey since being appointed to the post in December.

Last year, the Centre said in the Economic Survey that the Indian economy was likely to grow at 6.75% in 2017-’18, and accelerate to 7%-7.5% in 2018-’19.