Five-time MLA and former minister HK Kumaraswamy was appointed the new president of the Janata Dal (Secular) party’s Karnataka unit on Thursday, ANI reported.

AH Vishwanath had resigned as the chief of the Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka unit a month ago. “AH Vishwanath resigned after my loss in the Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru,” said Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Devegowda while announcing the new president.

Devegowda also appointed Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the youth wing president, The Hindu reported. “I was really surprised when HD Devegowda Ji took this call,” Nikhil Kumaraswamy told ANI. “I am looking forward to working for the party.” Nikhil Kumaraswamy had lost the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

Devegowda also announced other office bearers, including Madhu Bangarappa, a former legislator and son of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, as the party’s working president. Madhu Bangarappa previously served as the party’s youth wing president. Madhu Bangarappa was also defeated in the recent Lok Sabha election by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s BY Raghavendra in Shivamogga.

The Janata Dal (Secular) and its coalition partner Congress won only one seat each in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections. The coalition government in the state has been under pressure, especially after the recent resignation of two Karnataka Congress MLAs from the state Assembly.

There has been added tension with the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance with a war of words between the two parties and the defection of leaders remaining a threat. Kumaraswamy has made emotional remarks about his difficulties a number of times.

