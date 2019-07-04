Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his defeat to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha elections. The two candidates had contested the elections from the South Delhi constituency.

Chadha’s petitioned the High Court to set aside Bidhuri’s win from the constituency, alleging that he had concealed a criminal case filed against him, NDTV reported. Chadha has accused Bidhuri of concealing the fact that a first information report was filed against him in Bihar over a derogatory speech.

Chadha also alleged that Bidhuri made false declarations in his election affidavit, falsified his income and those of his spouse and dependent, The Print reported. Chadha demanded that the court declare Bidhuri’s election void and declare the candidate with the second most votes – him – as the winner.

Bidhuri had defeated Chadha by a margin of over 3.67 lakh votes. The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi, repeating its performance from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.