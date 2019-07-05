Flight operations resumed on the main runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Friday evening, four days after it was closed because of a plane that overshot it while attempting to land amid heavy rainfall, NDTV reported. The SpiceJet aircraft had got stuck on the runway.

Hundreds of flights had to be cancelled or diverted, hampering operations at India’s second biggest airport. A secondary runway at the airport was used for takeoffs and landings during this time.

The stranded aircraft was pulled out on Thursday night. “The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in Runway-27 RESA has been pulled out on Runway surface at 11.10 pm yesterday,” a Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson said, according to ANI.

A 150-metre ramp was constructed to help move the Boeing 737-800 plane. A team of Air India engineers and technicians on Wednesday moved the plane from the main runway but were unable to lift it from a grassy area nearby so that it could be towed to the hangar.