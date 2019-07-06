Security personnel of Bharatiya Janata Party MP and National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Ram Shankar Katheria early on Saturday assaulted toll plaza employees and fired a gun in the air after an argument broke out between them. A case has been registered after an employee of the toll plaza lodged a complaint at the Etmadpur police station, ANI reported.

The BJP leader was returning from Delhi and was crossing the toll at Rehan Kala in Etmadpur area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly travelling around at 3 am with his wife when the incident occurred, the Hindustan Times reported. The episode was caught on CCTV cameras at the toll plaza.

The staff at the toll plaza said that the altercation started after they asked drivers in Katheria’s convoy to exit the plaza in a queue so that the boom barrier does not fall on the other vehicles. Following this, the politician’s security personnel got out of the vehicle and assaulted the staff.

Anupam Singh, an employee at the toll plaza, lodged a complaint at the Etmadpur police station naming Katheria and his staff. “A case is being registered on FIR lodged by toll staff under relevant sections,” Hindustan Times quoted Agra’s Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar as saying. The official said that those involved were being identified after looking at the CCTV footage and that arrests would be made.

Katheria is a Lok Sabha MP from Etawah and has been an MP from Agra twice.