The Rajasthan Police have arrested a man with a history of sexual crimes in connection with the abduction and alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar area of the city earlier this week, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

The police said the man has been previously accused in at least four cases of sexual violence. Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said that Sikandar alias Jivanu was convicted of unnatural sex and murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2004 and sentenced to life imprisonment, The Hindu reported. After he was released from jail in 2015, he allegedly molested two girls in Bhatta Basti area in 2017.

Srivastava said the accused was arrested in Kota. “We have come to know that he has a history of sexual crimes and preliminary investigation suggests that he is of a perverted mind and a psychopath,” The Indian Express quoted Srivastava.

Sikandar was arrested when he went to meet an acquaintance, a tea-stall owner, in Bhimganj Mandi area of Kota. One of the 12 police teams that were sent across the state had information that Sikandar was in Kota.

“We arrested him from Kota’s Bhimganj Mandi where the accused had gone to meet an associate after he ran out of money,” Srivastava said. “We are investigating to know about any other possible cases he might have been involved in.” Srivastava said the accused did not have any family and moved between towns, which made it difficult to locate him.

The abduction and rape had triggered protests in Jaipur, following which the administration suspended internet services. Protestors had torched 160 vehicles on July 2 demanding that the accused be arrested and punished.