Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party arranged special flight for the MLAs who resigned a day before to fly to Mumbai, NDTV reported. The 11 MLAs reportedly flew to Mumbai in a private jet on Saturday.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar confirmed on Saturday that eight Congress MLAs and three Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs had submitted their resignations to his office. If he accepts their resignations, the coalition would be left with the support of 107 members – just enough to maintain a majority.

Kharge claimed the BJP was engineering defections to overthrow governments in states that are not ruled by the saffron party. “The BJP is trying to sabotage non-BJP governments,” NDTV quoted him as saying. “They want to weaken regional parties. This is not right. It hasn’t been a year since the Karnataka election. I’m scared, where’s democracy in this country? BJP arranged special flights for them [MLAs].”

When asked if he could be the next chief minister, Kharge said he wanted the alliance government to continue. “We want this [coalition government] to go on smoothly,” ANI quoted him as saying. “These are all flimsy information being fed to the press just to divide us.”

On senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation as MLA, Kharge said Reddy had been holding the Congress fort in Bengaluru. “Let us see what are his grievances and what we can do,” he said, according to ANI.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had made contact with at least six MLAs. “Everybody is loyal to the party,” he said, according to ANI. “It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party.”

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is expected to meet Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Devegowda on Sunday to discuss the crisis.

MLAs made own arrangements to go to Mumbai for safety: BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said his party was not involved in the resignations. He said the MLAs who resigned on Saturday may have gone to Mumbai for their safety and the BJP was not responsible for that, reported News9.

Yeddyurappa denied that BJP legislators or leaders were present in Mumbai along with the MLAs who resigned. “According to me they made their own arrangements and went to Bombay for their own safety,” he said.

When asked if the BJP would be ready to form the government if the present administration fails, Yeddyurappa said: “Let’s wait and see. It’s too early to say.”

Union minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said the Congress was trying to push away Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. “It is Congress party’s game plan to out HD Deve Gowda and his family,” Joshi said, according to ANI. “Siddaramaiah is responsible, also some senior Congress leaders are involved in it.”