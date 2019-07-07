An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Saturday remanded an office-bearer of an international non-governmental organisation in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department for three days, Dawn reported.

Ali Nawaz, an office bearer of Human Concern International, is accused of funding al-Qaeda terrorists, AP quoted police officer Ilyas Khan as saying. Nawaz was arrested from Khyber Road based on inputs from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

According to a first information report filed in the case, four people – Nawaz, Moham­mad Farooq Awan, Shah Rum and Mohammad Nae­em – were providing funds to al-Qaeda. The Federal Investigation Agency told the Counter Terrorism Department that they were receiving huge sums in the name of charity but were diverting it to the terrorist organisation.

The FIR said millions of Pakistani rupees were transacted from 11 bank accounts belonging to the charity, and Nawaz could not provide satisfactory answers about them.

In the past few months, Pakistan has stepped up its actionns against terrorist groups and individuals linked to terrorism. On Wednesday, authorities filed 23 cases against Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, 12 senior leaders of the group, and five proscribed outfits functioning as charity organisations.

Pakistan’s action against Saeed came more than a week after the Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog, warned the country that it could be put on its blacklist for not meeting the deadline to implement an action plan to curb terror financing. In March, Pakistan had reportedly arrested 44 members of banned organisations, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Masood Azhar’s brother Mufti Abdur Rauf, and son Hamad Azhar.