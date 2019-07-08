At least 29 people were killed near Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a canal, News18 reported. The bus belonged to the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation and was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, according to India Today.

There were 44 passengers on the bus. The Uttar Pradesh Police said at least 16 people were injured in the accident and taken to a hospital.

Agra District Magistrate NG Ravi Kumar said it appeared the driver was sleepy, News18 reported. “Till now 29 people have been declared dead and a rescue operations is underway,” Kumar said. “The bus fell from 50 feet into a gorge.”

Chief Minister Adityanath directed the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police to provide medical attention to the injured, ANI reported.

Director General of Police OP Singh has been directed to supervise relief and rescue work. The police said all senior officers were present at the accident spot.