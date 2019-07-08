Karnataka crisis: Congress ministers resign from Cabinet to pave way for reshuffle
Independent MLA H Nagesh also resigned from the Cabinet and withdrew support from the coalition government.
All 21 Congress ministers in Karnataka resigned from their posts on Monday in an effort to help accommodate rebel MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly. The coalition government of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) neared collapse on Monday after independent MLA H Nagesh also withdrew his support and resigned from his Cabinet post.
Fourteen legislators of the Congress and the JD(S) have submitted their resignations since July 1, including 13 in one go on Saturday. If the Speaker accepts their resignations, the alliance will be left with the support of just 104 members. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 105 MLAs in the 224-member House.
Also read:
Explainer: Will the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fall?
Live updates
3.05 pm: All JD(S) ministers have also resigned, ANI reports. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says, “I don’t have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don’t want to discuss anything about politics.”
2.54 pm: JD(S) MLAs have gathered at the office of Karnataka minister HD Revanna, reports ANI.
2.49 pm: Congress leader DK Shivakumar claims that independent MLA Nagesh had called him to say he had been “hijacked” by Yeddyurappa’s PA and the BJP. “By the time I reached airport the flight had left,” Shivakumar claims. Nagesh, who withdrew support from the coalition earlier in the day, has left for Mumbai.
2.40 pm: Siddaramaiah requests all the rebel MLAs to reconsider their decision and “strengthen our government”.
2.38 pm: Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweets: “Our ministers have voluntarily resigned to help save the government. We will try to accommodate those MLAs who have resigned & interested to be the ministers. We will reshuffle the cabinet keeping regional aspirations & social obligations in mind.”
2.37 pm: HD Kumaraswamy insists the problem will be resolved and his government will run smoothly, ANI reports.
2.27 pm: HD Kumaraswamy should have resigned after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections on moral ground, but he stayed on for the purpose of power, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar says.
2.23 pm: JD(S) leader DC Thammanna, who holds the transport portfolio, says his party has given no direction for resignation, ANI reports. He says, “If they suggest, I will definitely resign.”
2.16 pm: Some Congress MPs turned up in the Lok Sabha with “Save Democracy” posters, reports ANI.
2.05 pm: Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has said he cannot comment on the stability of the coalition government, and expresses disappointment at not being invited to the Congress meeting at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s home, reports News9.
1.52 pm: Siddaramaiah accuses the BJP of using central agencies to destabilise the coalition government. “Not just state BJP but also Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did this,” he alleges. “Many of our MLAs have been promised money, they have used I-T department and ED.”
1.50 pm: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims Independents are supporting the ruling alliance. “All together we have 120 MLAs,” Hindustan Times quotes him as saying. “Hundred and four is not 120, magic figure is 113.”
1.39 pm: BJP leader R Ashoka says Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy should take responsibility for the political crisis and resign, reports News9. “When Congress was ruling at the Centre, they were using the governor’s office for their party,” ANI quotes him as saying. “BJP has no culture of using governor’s office.”
1.35 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claims the BJP has nothing to do with the resignations of legislators of the ruling alliance in Karnataka, reports ANI.
“We are committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy,” Singh tells the Lok Sabha. “Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it was not started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations.”
1.31 pm: Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal says all efforts are being made to resolve the crisis. “Some [MLAs] have grievances, of course,” News18 quotes him as saying. “In a democracy, we cannot accommodate everyone. Yesterday and today we had detailed discussion. Today, we met all ministers. The ministers themselves voluntarily resigned and entrusted party to reshuffle.”
1.11 pm: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah says 21 Congress ministers have resigned “voluntarily”, reports ANI.
1 pm: Congress leader Priyank Kharge tells Hindustan Times that ministers of his party have submitted their resignations to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao.
12.56 pm: Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tells reporters that by evening “at least six to seven MLAs of the 10 MLAs who are in the BJP camp are going to come back”.
12.47 pm: Independent MLA H Nagesh has boarded a special flight to Mumbai after resigning as minister in the HD Kumaraswamy government, reports ANI. Most of the rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators who have resigned are staying in a hotel in the Maharashtra capital.
12.44 pm: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, accuses the BJP of poaching legislators of the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka. “We will try to raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but we won’t reveal our weapons,” PTI quotes him as saying. “But it is clear that BJP is a poacher party.”
12.06 pm: Karandlaje welcomes independent MLA H Nagesh, who resigned as minister, to the BJP, reports ANI. “We will accept anybody into our party who is from non-political dispensation,” she says. “We’re not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties.”
11.54 am: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje says Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately, reports ANI. “He has lost the majority,” she says. “Congress MLAs have already resigned. He should make way for another government.” She had met BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru.
11.45 am: Independent MLA and Karnataka minister H Nagesh resigns. He informs Governor Vajubhai Vala that he is withdrawing support to the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy and would extend his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party if it is called to form a government in the state.
11.40 am: Congress MLA and Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment Rahim Mahmood Khan threatens to quit, according to PTI. Khan says he has informed senior Congress leaders about his grievances and will announce his decision after a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s house.
“My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released,” Khan told PTI. “Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills. How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?”
11.34 am: Suresh says the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in the state is stable, reported The Indian Express. “BJP people are playing dirty politics,” he says. “They do not want a democratic setup and are up to horse trading.”
11.30 am: Congress MP DK Suresh says all Congress ministers in Karnataka will resign from the Cabinet, according to ANI. “BJP national leaders are behind this,” he says. “BJP people don’t want this government or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying the democracy.”
11.25 am: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has said all Congress ministers in the Cabinet will resign to accommodate rebel MLAs if the need arises, according to The News Minute. “We are trying to save our government,” he says. “If the party tells me to resign, I will also resign.”
A meeting between Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Parameshwara is under way at the deputy chief minister’s house in the wake of the resignations, reports News18.