Karnataka crisis: ‘Not under any pressure, I’ll act in an unbiased manner,’ says Assembly Speaker
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs later in the day.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to decide on the resignation letters of 14 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling coalition in the state on Tuesday. The rebels had quit last week, putting the 13-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in jeopardy.
If the speaker accepts their resignations, the government will collapse as it has lost the support of the two independent MLAs as well.
Meanwhile, all 30 ministers – 21 of the Congress and nine of the JD(S) – stepped down from the Cabinet on Monday to accommodate the rebel MLAs in a bid to save the government. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to announce a new Cabinet soon.
Live updates
12.14 pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Congress leaders create ruckus over political crisis in Karnataka.
11.55 am: The Congress Legislature Party meeting ends, News18 reports.
11.45 am: The Speaker has refused to act on the resignations until the rebel MLAs meet him and explain their position, News18 reports.
11.30 am: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon after uproar by Congress MPs over the developments in Karnataka.
11.12 am: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar also says, according to The News Minute: “I will be in my office till evening. But I cannot accept [resignations] immediately as I would need to verify them. I need to go through the rule book, understand it and then come to a conclusion.”
11.05 am: The rebel MLAs are likely to meet the Speaker at 3 pm, reports News9.
11.04 am: Congress leader MTB Nagaraj is not present at the meeting, cites ill health.
11 am: KR Ramesh Kumar tells News18 he will act in an unbiased manner and there is no pressure on him. “There’s nothing tough before me,” he says. “Everything is normal. Nothing is exciting. I’ll be very calm, level-headed. I’ll do whatever is expected of me by Constitution, by the people of Karnataka.”
He denies trying to contact any rebel MLA. When asked about his thoughts being a Congress leader himself, Kumar says he is no longer a party man when he holds the Speaker’s office.
10.54 am: Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy, who is also a Congress MLA, is present at the meeting, according to News18.
10.53 am: Congress Legislature Party meeting is under way at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
10.50 am: Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao says he is confident the government will survive, ANI reports.
10.45 am: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tells reporters he is nowhere related to the current developments. “I am acting as per the Constitution,” he says. “Till now, no MLA has has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office.”
10.31 am: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar downplays the resignations, and says they do not upset him, reports News9.
10.17 am: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje says that her party’s strength is now more than that of the Congress and JD(S). “We are almost 107, they have fallen to 103,” she tells ANI. “I think Governor can take the decision to call BJP to form the government.”
The number 107 includes two independent MLAs who withdrew their support to the ruling alliance on Monday.
10.16 am: Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the situation in Karnataka, ANI reports. Congress leader BK Hariprasad has given a similar notice in the Rajya Sabha.
10.15 am: Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy skips a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party that is currently under way, reports News9.
10.10 am: Security has been tightened at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, reports News9.
10.05 am: Congress supporters meet Ramalinga Reddy outside his home to convince him to withdraw his resignation. Some Congress leaders also meet him at his home.
10.01 am: BJP MLA SR Vishwanath meets rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy at his home to convince him not to withdraw his resignation, News9 reports. Reddy is a seven-time MLA and was the home minister in the previous Congress government.
10 am: Several BJP leaders are upset at the party’s decision to induct some rebel MLAs, reports News9.
9.55 am: Security has been tightened at the Prestige Golfshire Club at Nandi Hills road near Bengaluru, where the JD(S) MLAs are staying, reports News9.
9.45 am: Fourteen rebel MLAs – 10 of Congress, two of the JD(S) and two independents – are expected to reach Goa later in the day in a special flight, unidentified officials tell PTI. They had left Mumbai on Monday evening and were taken to Pune first.