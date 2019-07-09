China on Tuesday demanded that the United States immediately cancel a $2.2 billion sale of arms to Taiwan, AFP reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference that China has lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels expressing “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the move.

The agreement includes the sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, 250 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment and support. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said the deal “will contribute to the modernization of the recipient’s main battle tank fleet, improve its air defense system and support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability”.

But Geng said the US action “grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests”, BBC reported. He also accused the US of violating its own One China Policy, by which it recognises Taiwan as part of China and does not have diplomatic ties with the island.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Presidential Office expressed “sincere gratitude” to the US for the deal.

The deal came at a time when trade tensions between Washington and Beijing are high. On June 29, China said the United States had agreed not to impose new tariffs on Chinese exports after a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in Japan.

China and the US have imposed tariffs on goods worth $360 billion in two-way trade since last year. However, Trump and his Chinese counterpart came to an agreement in December 2018 to stop further escalation. Trump had accused Beijing of indulging in unfair trade practices.