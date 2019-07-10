Karnataka crisis: Ten rebel MLAs move Supreme Court against speaker for not accepting resignations
Congress leader DK Shivakumar was not allowed to enter the Mumbai hotel in which the rebels are staying.
The political disturbance in Karnataka continued on Wednesday as Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai to meet the rebel legislators of the ruling coalition at the hotel where they are staying. However, he was not let in and the Mumbai Police escorted him away from the gates of the hotel.
The 10 rebel MLAs present at the hotel had written to the Mumbai police chief on Tuesday, claiming a threat to their lives during Shivakumar’s visit. The legislators said in the letter that they did not want to meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy or Shivakumar and requested police not to allow them to enter the hotel where they are staying.
Live updates
12.22 pm: Workers of the Congress and the JD(S) protest against the BJP in Bengaluru.
12.06 pm: DK Shivakumar says he cannot go back without meeting the rebel MLAs and without fulfilling the purpose of his Mumbai visit.
11.53 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancels all his appointments for the day and will plan strategy to save his government, reports News9.
11.26 am: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and BJP leaders protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, reports ANI.
11.15 am: On Hotel Renaissance cancelling his booking, Shivakumar says they should be proud to have a customer like him, reports ANI. He says: “I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also.”
11.13 am: DK Shivakumar, who is in Mumbai, says he will not leave “without meeting my friends”, reports ANI. “They will call me,” he says. “Their heart will break. I’m in touch already, hearts of both of us are beating.”
11.10 am: Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is in Mumbai, says the MLAs are not interested in meeting DK Shivakumar. “No one from BJP is here to meet us,” he says, according to ANI.
11.06 am: Rebel Congress leader B Basavaraj says they don’t intend to insult DK Shivakumar. “We have faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step,” he says, according to ANI. “Friendship, love and affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today.” Basavaraj is in Mumbai with 10 other MLAs who resigned.
11.02 am: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar says nothing is permanent in politics, ANI reports. “There are no friends and no enemies,” he says. “Anyone can turn at any moment. I’m trying to contact them [rebel MLAs]. I’ll get a call. Their heart is beating to meet their friend.”
10.57 am: Hotel Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre cancels Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar’s booking due to “some emergency in the hotel”, reports ANI.
10.47 am: Rebel Congress and JD(S) leaders who have resigned from the Karnataka Assembly move the Supreme Court accusing Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations, ANI reported.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi assures senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that it will see whether their plea can be listed for an urgent hearing on Thursday, reports PTI.
9.56 am: Karnataka minister GT Devegowda accuses the Centre of trying to destabilise the state government. He claims the Congress-JD(S) MLAs are being held captive at the hotel, reports News9.
9.51 am: Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is in Mumbai, says it is wrong not to allow him to enter the hotel where the rebel MLAs are staying, reports News9. “BJP says they are not involved in this political crisis, then why are they using police force against me?” he asks.
9.10 am: Police in Mumbai escort Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar away from the gates of Hotel Renaissance, where 10 rebel MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are staying, reports ANI.
9 am: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa says the party members will stage a sit-in protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, reports ANI. “We will meet the speaker and the governor.”
8.45 am: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar arrives at Hotel Renaissance where the rebel MLAs are staying, reports ANI. “I’ve booked a room here,” he says. “My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can’t go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other.”
8.37 am: Supporters of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Narayan Gowda, who is staying at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai, chant slogans against Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is expected to visit the hotel, reports ANI.
8.30 am: Mumbai Police says Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel where the 10 rebel MLAs are staying, reports ANI.
8.20 am: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai, reports ANI. Shivakumar says they have come “meet our friends”. He says: “We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them.”