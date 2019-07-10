A person died after a building under construction collapsed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, ANI reported. At least nine people, including a four-year-old girl, were rescued from the debris.

The incident took place Pulikeshi Nagar area of Bengaluru early on Wednesday. Personnel from the fire services, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and civil defence teams went to the spot, ANI reported. The injured were taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun said an additional floor was being constructed in violation of rules. “I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings.”

However, according to The Times of India, a residential building as well as one under construction collapsed around 2 am on Wednesday. BBMP’s East Zone Chief Engineer BS Prasad said the residential building, in which eight families were staying, collapsed first. “The apartment collapsed after earth below the basement floor shrunk,” Prasad said. “Similarly, the neighbouring under-construction apartment also collapsed.” ANI reported that the adjoining building was just damaged.