A day after the Punjab Police booked pop singer and rapper Honey Singh on the basis of a complaint filed by state women’s commission over the lyrics of his song “Makhna”, the panel’s Chairperson Manisha Gulati claimed she was receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media, PTI reported.

“I have been receiving threat calls and getting abusive messages on my Twitter handle for filing a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh,” Gulati told reporters in Chandigarh. “I am not scared of anyone. I will continue to raise my voice on such issues.” Gulati said she had reported the matter to police for further action.

Last week, the women’s panel chief had written to the state home secretary, the director general of police and the inspector general of police demanding appropriate action against Singh for allegedly using “vulgar lyrics against women” in the song. The case was registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali district.

In 2013, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to file a case against Singh for objectionable lyrics in his song “Main Hoon Balatkari [I am a rapist]”. The court had also said that singers like Singh should be boycotted, as “his songs make us hang our heads in shame”.