The automobile industry continued to experience a downturn during the first quarter of 2019-’20, producing 7,215,513 vehicles compared to 8,064,744 in April-June 2018, a decline of 10.53%, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday.

The sale of passenger vehicles declined 18.42% over the corresponding period in 2018-’19, the organisation said. The sale of passenger cars declined 23.32%, those of utility vehicles 4.53% and vans 25.66%.

Sales of passenger cars also declined 17.54% to 2,25,732 units in June from 2,73,748 units in the same month last year, The Indian Express reported. It added that overall, vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.34% in June 2019 compared to June 2018. The newspaper said passenger car sales had fallen for the eighth straight month.

The commercial vehicles segment registered a de-growth of 9.53% in April-June 2019 compared to the same period last year, the manufacturers said. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles sale declined 16.60% and the sale of Light Commercial Vehicles fell 5.06%.

Sales of three wheelers declined 7.35% during the quarter. Of these, passenger carriers registered a downturn of 8.74% and goods carriers 1.45%.

Sales of two-wheelers registered a decline of 11.68% in April-June 2019 over April-June 2018. Within the two wheelers segment, scooters, motorcycles and mopeds fell 16.72%, 8.76% and 19.02%, the manufacturers’ organisation said.