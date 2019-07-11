A portion of a bridge was washed away in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday following heavy rains, PTI reported. No casualties were reported, said District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekananda Kadam.

Kadam said the bridge was located over a river at Morchundi village in Mokhada taluk. Morchundi connects Nashik and Palghar districts.

“A major portion of the bridge got washed away early morning,” said Mokhada police station’s Senior Inspector Sanjay Ambre. “Vehicular movement was stopped on either side of the bridge to prevent any mishap.” Traffic movement from Jawhar taluk to neighbouring Nashik district was suspended, Ambre added.

In a separate incident, Ambre said boulders rolled down the Torangana Ghat slope and crashed into the wall of a bridge located on the Mokhada-Trimbakeshwar route, disrupting vehicular movement between Mokhada and Nashik.

The region has received heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing a flood-like situation in the Jawhar-Mokhada region, Mumbai Mirror reported. Waterlogging was reported on Trimbakeshwar Road.