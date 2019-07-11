At least 14 people were killed and 79 were injured after an express train collided with a freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Pakistan’s Sadiqabad tehsil on Thursday, Dawn reported.

Rahim Yar Khan district’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Jamil Ahmed Jamil said all the passengers aboard Akbar Express were evacuated and track clearance operations were under way. Heavy machinery was used to remove passengers stuck in the train. They were also offered food and water, he added.

A police spokesperson said police, rescue officials as well as the Pakistan Army were involved in the rescue operations. Ambulances from various areas were at the site to take the wounded to DHQ Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, he added.

Umar Farooq Salamat, a police officer from Rahim Yar Khan, said initial investigation had revealed that when the signal changed, the passenger train went to the loop line where the freight train was parked. The engine of Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident, PTI reported. Three bogies were also damaged.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his condolences. “Saddened to learn of train accident in Sadiqabad,” he said. “My condolences to the victims families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Have asked Railways Minister [Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed] to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards.”