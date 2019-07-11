The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Union minister Harsh Vardhan to respond to a petition challenging his election to the Lok Sabha. The plea sought that his election from the Chandni Chowk constituency of Delhi be declared void, PTI reported.

Justice Navin Chawla sent a notice to Vardhan asking for his reply to the petition, which was filed by a man claiming to be a voter from the constituency. The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 24.

The petitioner levelled corruption allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader as he allegedly did not disclose the actual cost of a residential apartment bought by his wife.

In the Lok Sabha elections this year, Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk seat against Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta.