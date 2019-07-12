A group of men allegedly attacked madrasa students at the GIC Ground in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, said the police. The students were beaten up with a cricket bat and their kurtas were torn, News18 reported.

At least three students sustained injuries to their heads and arms. A case was filed, and the police arrested one of the four accused.

“There is a madrasa near Jama Masjid where madrasa students go to play cricket on the GIC ground for half a day,” Circle Officer Umesh Tyagi said. “There was a brawl today at the GIC ground while the students were playing cricket and a case was registered as per the complaint filed by them. Three students were injured and action is being taken in this case.” Tyagi sent the students to receive medical help.

The accused were identified with the help of their social media accounts. “We have given all the details of the accused to the police,” the imam of the Jama Masjid said. “According to their social media profiles, they are associated with a right wing group. The madrasa students were beaten up when they failed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, also their clothes were torn and their bicycles were vandalised. Now it is up to the administration what action they take against the culprits.”

Unnao Superintendent of Police MP Verma said the police were looking into allegations that the students were being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. “They can only be confirmed after investigation,” he said.

Last month, unidentified men beat up a 16-year-old boy, Mohammad Taj, in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for wearing a skullcap and refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.