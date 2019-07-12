The police in Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu on Friday arrested four people for allegedly assaulting a Muslim youth who uploaded pictures of him consuming beef soup on Facebook, The New Indian Express reported. Around 12 people assaulted 24-year-old Mohamed Faizaan on Thursday evening.

Around 7.30 pm on Thursday, the group found Faizaan near a temple and attacked him, wounding his right wrist, back and left shoulder. They then fled the place. Faizaan was found by his friends who took him to the Nagapattinam General Hospital.

Faizaan said he had put up the Facebook post as a response to a news story on a police complaint by the Hindu Makkal Katchi. “I know the people who attacked me,” Faizaan told The New Indian Express. “They were brutal and their intention seemed to have gone beyond a mere assault. It was only the arrival of a police patrol vehicle that saved me.”

The suspects have been identified as N Dinesh Kumar, 28, R Agathiyan, 28, A Ganesh Kumar, 27, and M Mohankumar, 28. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder. Dinesh Kumar is a member of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, The Hindu reported quoting unidentified police officials.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi denied that its members had attacked Faizaan. “The youngsters who assaulted the victim are our supporters,” the outfit’s Tamil Nadu Secretary J Swaminathan said. “But they are not our party members. “We are trying to learn what went wrong.”