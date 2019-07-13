A student at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, was stabbed on the campus on Friday during an altercation between two groups of students, The Indian Express reported.

Akhil, a third-year BA student, was taken to the Medical College Hospital with stab wounds on the chest. His condition is said to be stable.

The police have filed a case of attempt to murder against six people, including Students Federation of India unit president Nasim, OnManorama reported. “We have also registered a case against around 20 unidentified students in connection with the incident,” an investigating officer told News18. Police searched the campus for the accused, but could not find them.

The altercation on the campus broke out a few days ago. Akhil and his friends were singing in the college canteen when they were reportedly told by union leaders of the Students Federation of India not to do so. The two groups engaged in a verbal fight and were called for reconciliation talks on Friday. However, the talks turned into a scuffle, during which Akhil was stabbed.

Students accused SFI activists of thrashing them and stabbing Akhil, who is also an active member of the students body, News18 reported. Students Federation of India is the students wing of the Communist Party of India.

Following the stabbing incident, a large group of students, including SFI members, marched towards the Secretariat demanding action against those who stabbed Akhil. The students alleged that SFI leadership in the college often collected funds from students and forced them to participate in protests.

National President of the Students Federation of India VP Sanu announced that the unit at the University College would be disbanded and corrective steps would be taken. A few minutes before Sanu’s announcement, Students Federation of India District Secretary Riyas denied that the students body had any role in the incident. Later on Friday, the district committee said Nasim, Shivarenjith, Ibrahim, Adwaith and Aromal were suspended from the student body.