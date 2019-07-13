The United States House of Representatives voted on Friday to restrain President Donald Trump from going to war with Iran, AFP reported.

The Democratic Party-led House approved an amendment on a broad defence bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defence or approved by the Congress.

The $733-billion (Rs 50,254 lakh crore) National Defense Authorization Act was passed 220 to 197 in the House with Republicans voting to oppose the legislation, The New York Times reported.

A similar measure on Iran to be added to the defence spending bill had failed to pass the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, last month. Over the next few weeks, the two chambers must negotiate to finalise the bill, Financial Times reported.

Democrat Ro Khanna, who led the amendment, said the measure showed that the US was fed up with war, according to AFP. “Frankly, what it will prevent is what this president promised to the American people not to do – to get into another endless, costly war in the Middle East,” he said on the House floor.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican, co-sponsored the amendment with Khanna. “My war-hungry colleagues – some of whom have already suggested that we invade Venezuela, North Korea and probably a few other countries before lunchtime tomorrow – if they’re so certain of their case against Iran, let them bring their authorisation to use military force against Iran to this very floor,” he said.

Last month, Trump had ordered strikes on three Iranian targets in response to Iran shooting down a US drone. He called off the attack shortly before it was conducted by the Pentagon. Trump had threatened Iran with “obliteration” and said an attack on “anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force”.