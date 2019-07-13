The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption, cheating and forgery, ANI reported. Tuki was the chief minister of the state from 2011 to 2016.

The agency charged Tuki for alleged corruption in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.2 crore for a government project in 2003, when he was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies. He had allegedly colluded with his brother Nabam Tagam to siphon illegal gratification received for the contracts to develop two parking places, unidentified agency officials said. The contract for the parking site in Nirjulee was worth Rs 61.43 lakh and the one for Naharlagun was worth Rs 2.60 crore.

The agency also booked Nabam Tagam, apart from NN Osik, who was director of civil supplies at the time, and Sohrab Ali Hazarika, then chief manager of United Commercial Bank.

The CBI alleged that Osik had paid illegal gratification of Rs 30 lakh, which was credited to his account in Itanagar branch of the United Commercial Bank. The cheque was issued in the name of Tuki and later changed to “yourself”, the agency claimed.

The CBI said Hazarika, who was the branch manager, helped to get the amount credited to Tuki’s account and did not obtain authorisation for alterations made in the cheque beneficiary.

The name of the account holder in the bank records was concealed and replaced with T Nabam in the specimen signature card. A picture of Tuki’s brother Nabam Tagam was put on the specimen signature card, the agency said. The CBI, however, found that the account was in Tuki’s name and his signatures were on the form to open accounts.

Last month, the CBI had booked Tuki’s brother Nabam Hari, his wife and some officers of Public Works Department in the case.