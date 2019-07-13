The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Saturday and no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley from Jammu because after separatists called a shutdown to observe Martyrs’ Day, India Today reported.

On this day in 1931, the forces of Dogra ruler Hari Singh shot dead 22 people outside Srinagar Central Jail. The state government observes this day to honour those who fought for Independence in 1947.

“Taking stock of the law and order situation because the protest shutdown called by the separatists today, movement of the pilgrims from Jammu to Srinagar will remain suspended today,” unidentified police officials told India Today.

Normal life was severely affected in the Kashmir Valley as shops and other business establishments remained closed, and public transport remained off roads, PTI reported. Some private vehicles were reportedly seen in intra-city and inter-district routes of Kashmir.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah paid homage to those killed in the firing in 1931. “The governor is a BJP man and will not come here [graveyard] to pay the tribute,” India Today quoted Abdullah as saying.

Twelve batches of pilgrims have left for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir valley from Jammu since the beginning of the pilgrimage on July 1. More than 1.75 lakh pilgrims have registered for the pilgrimage so far. The 46-day-long yatra, which will conclude on August 15.