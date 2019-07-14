At least 43 people were killed and 20 injured in floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in various parts of Nepal on Saturday, The Himalayan Times reported. As many as 24 people are missing, the Nepal Police said.

Heavy rainfall hit more than 25 districts in the hills as well as the southern plains of the country since Thursday. Floods have resulted in the displacement of 10,385 households around the country. Of these, 5,000 households are in Siraha district, 3,000 in Sarlahi, 400 households in Morang and 1,665 in Bara, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Police forces have rescued 1,104 people from across the country. This includes 185 people rescued in Kathmandu, eight from Lalitpur and two from Bhaktapur, 10 persons from Udayapur, two each from Sindhuli and Siraha districts and one each from Sunsari and Makanwanpur districts.

Nepal’s Meteorological Forecasting Division has said rainfall will continue for two to three days in most parts of the country. There will be heavy rainfall in some areas in the western, eastern and central regions of the country, the department said. It has also forecast very heavy rainfall in some areas in the east and central hills and Tarai region.

The Flood Forecasting Section of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said that water level in Bagmati, Kamala and Saptakoshi rivers has crossed the danger mark. “People living in these regions should remain alert,” Binod Parajuli, a hydrologist at the section said.