At least 30 Army personnel were trapped under debris after a building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district due to heavy rains on Sunday, IANS reported. Around 10 people were pulled out while 20 are still trapped.

Rescue operations were underway and the injured have been admitted to hospitals, said Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman. The incident took place on Kumarkatti-Nahan road, about 55 km from state capital Shimla.

There were conflicting reports on the exact number of Army personnel who were trapped in the collapse. “A total 25 persons were on the spot,” ANI quoted Director-cum-Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana. “It is raining heavily. NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] team from Panchkula moving.”

Over 35 people are feared trapped under the debris of a multi-storied building, PTI quoted an unidentified district official as saying. The Army personnel and their family, who were on their way to Uttarakhand, are believed to have stopped at a restaurant in the building for lunch when the incident happened.

More details are awaited.