At least eight people, including seven Indian Army soldiers, were killed and 28 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Sunday evening. At least seven people are still feared trapped, but the final number will only be clear later in the day, the police said. Rescue operations were underway on Monday morning, PTI reported.

The building on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road had collapsed after heavy rain on Sunday evening. Those rescued were taken to hospitals nearby. The civilian who died was identified as the wife of the restaurant owner, NDTV reported.

At least 42 people were trapped under the debris, Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman said. Of this, 28 people, including 17 soldiers, have been rescued. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, the local police and three National Disaster Response Force teams carried out the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an investigation into the incident. “It is very unfortunate. Rescue operation was started immediately,” ANI quoted him as saying at the site of the collapse. “Orders have been given to investigate the cause of the collapse. As per information received till now, the building structure was not as per specifications.”

“We are praying for some life in the debris,” The Hindustan Times quoted National Disaster Response Force official Ajay Verma as saying.

The cause of the building collapse will be established only after the investigation, Chaman said. “This building was constructed in 2009 and a floor was added to it recently,” he said. “A first information report against the owner has already been lodged.”