Minister of State for Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy introduced the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, ANI reported.Reddy said special court judges would continue to be appointed by the chief justice in order to fast-track the trial processes, according to The Indian Express.

The minister said state governments must set up special courts to tackle terrorism. “We will continue to fight terrorism with zero tolerance,” he added.

Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the bill. “The NIA Bill, in 2008, came under specific circumstances after the country felt some unprecedented incidents,” Tewari said. “The constitutional validity of the NIA [National Investigation Agency] Act is not settled as of now. The Bombay High Court had upheld the constitutional validity of the act. The Jammu and Kashmir Court has not yet given its approval. In November 2013, a division bench of Gauhati High Court had spoken of the ‘illegal organisation’.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satya Pal Singh said political parties had appropriated terrorism to suit their own interests. “Laws on terrorism must be seen as an effort to clamp down the social evil,” The Hindu quoted him as saying.

The Centre also introduced the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lower House. The bill proposes stricter punishment for traffic violations and simplifies vehicle registration process.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra opposed the bill, saying it provides the public an extension period from a month to a year upon the expiry of driving license, The Indian Express reported. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too opposed the proposed law.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay alleged that the Centre was targeting the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, and had issued 10 advisories in 10 days, PTI reported. “Why is the West Bengal government being targeted?” he asked. He said such steps were hurting the democratic system.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders staged a protest outside Parliament in connection with the floods in Bihar and Assam, ANI reported.

Rajya Sabha discusses coal royalty

The Rajya Sabha discussed demands to raise royalty on coal, rolling back steep hike in airfares between Kerala and the Gulf region, and government intervention to help release fishermen captured by Pakistan, among other matters, PTI reported.

Amar Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal said the rate of royalty paid to state governments on coal produced in states was last changed in April 2012 and as per rule was due for revision in April 2015, which the government did not do. He said the royalty on coal should be raised to 20% from the current 12%.

KK Ragesh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded a roll back in sudden hike in airfares in the Kerala-Gulf sector, accusing airlines of exploiting migrant workers. He pointed out that the Calicut-Dubai flight costs Rs 6,000 while the flight from Dubai to Calicut costs Rs 40,000. He said prices were also increased during festive seasons and holidays, when migrant workers return home.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asked the Environment and Forest Ministry to reject clearances provided for a mega port complex in North Chennai. He said the project was a danger to the ecosystem in the region and would affect the livelihood of thousands of fishermen.

V Vijaysai Reddy of the YSR Congress Party urged the Centre to bring back 483 fishermen locked up in jails in Pakistan. He said 46 fishermen were captured between October and November. He said the fishermen were primarily from Andhra Pradesh and went to Gujarat for employment. “What was the Indian Coast Guard doing when Pakistan intruded into Indian waters?” he asked.