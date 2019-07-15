Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday filed a criminal defamation case against Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary in a court in Delhi for accusing her of plagiarism in her first address in the Lok Sabha on June 25, Bar and Bench reported. The court listed the case for July 20, when it will record Moitra’s statement.

In her speech, which went viral on social media, Moitra listed “seven signs of fascism”. It was a scathing critique of the Narendra Modi government. A few days later, some of her detractors claimed that she had lifted parts of her speech from a Washington Monthly article from January 2017, written by journalist Martin Longman. The piece, titled “The 12 early warning signs of fascism”, was written in the context of American politics and the election of Donald Trump as president. Longman had written that the signs were listed in the US Holocaust Museum, an attribution Moitra also made in her speech.

Zee TV editor Chaudhary had tweeted the original article to claim that Moitra’s speech was plagiarised. “This is the article from the American website which Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra copied/plagiarised in her speech,” he had said. “She has lifted the words directly from the article. The honour of a Parliamentarian is in danger.”

Moitra dismissed the allegations and said the speech came “from the heart” and blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s “troll army” for propagating the charges to shield actual problems. Longman himself said the plagiarism allegation was false.

In court on Monday, Moitra’s advocate Shadaan Farasat submitted that the speech was inspired by a “widely popular” Holocaust poster in a United States museum, Bar and Bench reported. “She takes [seven] signs [of early fascism] and applies them to India,” the advocate said, adding that Moitra had “clearly attributed” her speech to the poster.

Earlier this month, the Trinamool Congress leader submitted a breach of privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Sudhir Chaudhary but Speaker Om Birla did not allow it.