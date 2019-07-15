The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved a court in Delhi to seek the cancellation of the bail granted to businessman Rajeev Saxena in a case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, PTI reported. The court issued a notice to Saxena after the agency said he was not cooperating in the inquiry.

The court asked Saxena to respond to the notice by July 18.

The investigating agency told the court that Saxena was called nearly 25 times from April to July for questioning but he did not turn up for some reason or the other. “By not cooperating in the investigation, he has violated the conditions imposed on him by this court while granting him bail,” the agency said.

Saxena was earlier allowed to turn an approver in the money laundering case after he sought a pardon.

Last month, the Supreme Court had stayed an order passed by the Delhi High Court allowing Saxena to travel abroad on medical grounds. The Delhi High Court had allowed Saxena to travel outside India to receive treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

Saxena was arrested after being extradited to India from Dubai on January 30. He allegedly played a key role in laundering the money used to pay kickbacks.