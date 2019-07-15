Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multi-crore IMA Jewels scam, on Monday released a video claiming that he would return to India within 24 hours. Calling his decision to leave India a “big mistake”, Khan, who is the owner of IMA Jewels, also asked for police protection.

Khan has been accused of running a ponzi scheme in Karnataka that has allegedly duped more than 30,000 people of Rs 5,000 crore. People from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are said to have invested into the company.

“I had been trying to return to India for a long time,” he said in the video. “But due to my ill health and cardiac and diabetes problems, I was on bed rest. I have been able to make this video because my palpitation is in control today.”

Khan said he had been unable to take proper treatment for his heart ailment and diabetes. “However, God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours,” he added. “I fully trust the Indian judiciary. I am making preparations to return. Leaving India was a big mistake. I never wanted to leave. But due to the circumstances, the pressure by antisocial elements and politicians forced me to do so. I don’t even know where my family is.”

Khan said that he intends to recover all the money which had been taken through bribes and extortion through the judiciary as soon as he returns to India. He said he will submit all documents to investigating agencies.

The accused had made a video on June 23 saying that he wishes to return to India and expose all those involved in the downfall of his business. In response, the Bengaluru Police said they would guarantee his safety if he came to India.

In the audio clip, the accused also talked about the involvement of Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig in the scam. Khan has accused Baig of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Khan to appear before it in the scam along with relevant documents on June 24.

Meanwhile, Baig failed to turn up before the Special Investigation Team on Monday, PTI reported. “Regarding the appearance of MLA Mr Roshan Baig, before the SIT, he has consented to appear before SIT on July 25,” the team said in a statement. “But due to the necessity of speeding up the investigation on the part of the SIT, a second notice is served to him to appear on July 19.”