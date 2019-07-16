A woman was killed in a clash at a public tap amid water scarcity in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Tatipudi Padma, 38, was in a queue at the tap for long to fill her pot when another woman, Podugu Gunnamma, allegedly tried to get in the queue out of turn, sub-inspector K Venkatesh said. Padma got into an argument with Gunnamma, as a third woman, Teppala Sundaramma, also joined in. The women soon began attacking each other with their pots, the police officer said.

“In a fit of rage, Sundaramma beat up Padma with her steel pot and pushed her down on the cement road,” Venkatesh said. “Padma suffered serious injuries on her head and died instantly.”

According to residents, authorities were releasing drinking water through public taps once in two or three days due to water shortage. “There has been mad rush at the public taps leading to stampedes every day because the women are worried the water supply would be cut before their turn comes,” Venkatesh was quoted as saying.

The police detained Sundaramma and filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.